Family: Deputies find missing woman suffering from Alzheimer's

Family members said Greenville County deputies located a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease Thursday morning.

Deputies said Rhoda Clark, 70, disappeared sometime after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen at 304 Mullinax Drive.

Mullinax is a 5' 3” tall, 110 pound white female with gray/ brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white flannel gown.

Clark's daughter said deputies found the woman in the woods near the home just before 8 a.m.

Clark was lying in the woods and said her feet were cold but was otherwise okay.

Deputies said EMS was called to evaluate Clark's condition and she was released back to her family.

