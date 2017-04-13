Winthrop Poll: Trump's approval rating in SC at 43%

The latest Winthrop Poll results show President Donald Trump’s approval rating has remained steady in South Carolina, at 43 percent, which Winthrop said is a few points higher than his national average.

The poll results, released on Thursday, show that Trump has a disapproval rating of 47 percent among South Carolinians. The rates were relatively unchanged from those of an earlier Winthrop Poll taken in February.

Trump’s approval rating was much higher than that for Congress. The poll results indicate that only 19 percent of South Carolina residents approve of the way Congress is handling its job.

The poll also questioned residents about South Carolina’s new governor.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s approval was 47 percent, and 28 percent of those polled stated they have yet to form an opinion of his job performance.

62 percent of those polls felt state services, including highway patrol, social workers, mental health experts, and schools, have not kept pace with the state’s growth. Only 11 percent felt strongly that services have kept pace with growth.

Click here to see all poll questions and answers.

878 South Carolina residents were polled by phone between April 2 to 11 for the latest Winthrop Poll findings, according to a news release.

MORE NEWS: Blood drive announced in honor of severely injured Spartanburg officer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.