Deputies: Marion man faces federal charges as 2-year child porn investigation ends

A Marion man was arrested Tuesday at the conclusion of a years-long federal child porn investigation, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with US Homeland Security agents, arrested Carl Jay Whitson, 65, at his home on Goose Creek Road.

According to a news release, federal authorities stated that Whitson “knowingly received and attempted to receive child pornography” and “knowingly possessed and accessed with intent to view any material that contained images of child pornography.”

Detective Paul Alkire, who is a specially trained Internet Crimes Against Children investigator, had been conducting an undercover online investigation on Whitson since January 2015.

During the course of the investigation, Alkire and U.S. Homeland Security agents searched Whitson’s house and seized three computers.

“The computers were turned over to Homeland Security for an in-depth forensic investigation,” Alkire stated in a news release. “They found child pornography on all three computers.”

Alkire said Whitson has received images of children between the ages of 6 and 12 from multiple states.

Whitson is in federal custody and the case will be prosecuted in federal court.

