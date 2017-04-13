Woman sentenced to prison for setting fire that killed Greer man

The solicitor said a Vermont woman was sentenced to prison for starting a fire that killed a Greer man inside a mobile home in 2015.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Heather Mallett, 47, pled guilty on Wednesday to a charge of arson first degree.

Mallett set a fire to a mobile home on Becky Gibson Road in February 2015 after deputies said she and 52-year-old Johnny James McCarter Jr. got into an argument.

The two were in a relationship at the time.

The fire at the mobile home was fully involved when firefighters arrived and McCarter was found dead inside.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, the judge sentenced Mallett to thirty years suspended to 13 years and six months in prison followed by five years of probation.

