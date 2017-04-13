Police: Suspect stole man's identity to buy cellphones throughout WNC

The Asheville Police Department said they are working to identify a suspect behind a string of fraudulent purchases.

Officers said the suspect is believed to have stolen a man's identity and used the information to purchase cellphones throughout western North Carolina.

Similar incidents have occurred in Marion and Davidson County, according to police.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

