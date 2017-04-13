Police: Several shots fired into Spartanburg home

Spartanburg police are investigating after several gunshots were fired into a house on Palisade Street.

The shooting happened sometime between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to Spartanburg police incident reports.

Police said the family had spent the night in a motel due to an ongoing feud, which they suspected had resulted in the shooting, and returned home to find the shooting damage.

Police said they saw approximately 12 bullet holes in the house, the front glass was shattered, and bullet holes were in the front door. Inside the home, police said the glass of the china cabinet was shattered and a bullet hit the TV.

Police said dispatchers confirmed there had been a report of shots fired in the area just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

No suspects were named in the report.

