Warrant: Upstate woman arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested Wednesday on a child neglect charge.

Deputies said on Mar. 29 a narcotics agent was contacted by the Department of Social Services after 37-year-old Christie Elizabeth Brice and her 3-year-old child both tested positive for drugs.

According to the arrest warrant, Brice and the toddler test positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.

Brice was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 6:30 a.m. after being charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She was later released on a $5,000 bond.

The child has been placed in a safe environment, deputies said.

