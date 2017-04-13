Police: Drug 10,000 times stronger than morphine appears in Upstate

The Clemson City Police Department is warning the public about a strong synthetic opioid recently found in the Upstate.

On Thursday, officers posted on Facebook saying carfentanil, a drug normally used as an elephant tranquilizer, was detected in the Clemson area.

In September 2016, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public warning about carfentanil. According to the warning, carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

The DEA said carfentanil is a serious danger to public safety and should only be handled by properly-trained agents.

Clemson police said the drug comes in many forms and is often disguised as other illegal substances like heroin and cocaine. It may be found as a powder, blotter paper, tablets, patches or spray and can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled.

Police said the effects usually appear within minutes. Symptoms include respiratory depression or arrest, drowsiness, disorientation, sedation, pinpoint pupils, and clammy skin, according to the DEA.

If you believe you have been exposed to carfentanil, seek medical attention immediately.

Below are resources for addiction:

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.