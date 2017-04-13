Franklin Graham responds to student activists opposing Chick-fil-A

Franklin Graham took to social media to weigh in on the controversy surrounding a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Duquesne University's campus.

According to FOX News, a group of gay students at the university in Pittsburgh are urging school leaders to reconsider including Chick-fil-A as a dining option. Some reportedly fear the incoming restaurant could jeopardize a safe environment at Duquesne.

“Chick-fil-A has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights,” one student told the school paper.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Graham called the fear "ridiculous."

"These students might want to rethink boycotting restaurants because the owners or founders believe in the Word of God," Graham said. "Gays don’t need to be afraid of Christians, because God tells Christians to love everyone, even though we disagree with them."

Below is his full statement on Facebook:

