Warm Friday and weekend ahead

Warm temperatures and slight chances for afternoon storms will be the main themes for our weather through Easter. Rain chances pick up into next week.

Today will be warmer than normal for this time of year with highs reaching the 80s in the Upstate and mid/upper 70s in the mountains under mostly sunny skies. Watch out for a few isolated showers in the afternoon and early evening, mainly in the mountains.

Saturday will be similar to Friday, with warm a warm afternoon and just a small risk of an afternoon shower in the mountains. Oh yeah, and Easter Sunday looks about the same too! We may see a few additional storms in the mountains by late on Easter, but the best chance for rain comes Monday.

Highs will remain above normal into next week as rain chances go up.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.