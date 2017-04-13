GHS says no interruptions to Medicare, Medicaid services

The Greenville Health System said a legal notice issued by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services has been lifted.

The notice, which initially ran in The Greenville News, said after Apr. 16 Medicare and Medicaid programs would no longer cover hospital services at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

CMS spokesperson April Washington said the hospital did not meet conditions of the program's requirements after a survey was conducted on Mar. 13 in the wake of a patient's death.

To resolve the violations, GHS reportedly submitted an action plan which was accepted by CMS and the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Apr. 4.

On Thursday, GHS said DHEC spent the previous two days conducting a survey at Greenville Memorial to confirm the plan had been successfully implemented.

As a result, Dr. Scott Sasser with DHS said the surveyors were pleased with their findings and the notice was lifted.

Below is the full statement from Sasser:

Staff from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has been at Greenville Memorial Hospital (GMH) the past two days conducting a site survey on behalf of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The purpose of the survey was to verify implementation of the action plan we submitted to DHEC and CMS, which they accepted on April 4. The surveyors met with GHS leadership last night to share their findings. They were very complimentary of the work that has been done and said the notice issued to Greenville Memorial by CMS has been lifted. Although we await CMS’ full written report, it gives us great pleasure to share with our patients and community that Greenville Memorial’s provider status with CMS remains in full effect without any interruption of services. Patients are our top priority. Whether we have internal processes for improvement or an opportunity presented to us by regulatory agencies, we welcome any opportunity to be better. I want to thank our staff for the work they have done to make improvements and their continued commitment to developing long-term solutions that will enhance the patient experience. It is a privilege to serve the Upstate community, and we look forward to continuing to deliver high quality care to all of our patients.

On April 21, CMS sent a letter to Greenville Memorial indicating the hospital was deemed compliant with Medicare requirements. Below is what the letter contained:

I am pleased to inform you that as a result of the follow up survey of your hospital completed on April 12, 2017, by the South Carolina State Survey Agency, your Hospital was found in compliance with all the Medicare Conditions of Participation and will continue to be “deemed” to meet applicable Medicare requirements based upon accreditation by the Joint Commission (JC). Enclosed is a listing of the standard level deficiencies found by the South Carolina State Survey Agency. Please submit your plan for correcting these standard level deficiencies to the South Carolina State Survey Agency on or before May 1, 2017. Please note that under Federal disclosure rules a copy of the findings of this Medicare survey may be publicly disclosed within 90 days of the completion.

