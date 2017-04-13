Troopers: Anderson Co. man killed in rollover crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Anderson Co. man killed in rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
ANTREVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Anderson County man on Wednesday.

Troopers said the driver of a Jeep was traveling on Mount Vernon Church Road near Antreville around 5:15 when he ran off the right side of the road.

The driver reportedly over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road before over-correcting again and overturned. The driver, a man from Iva, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers said he was transported to Anmed where he succumbed to his injuries.

The coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old Dennis Leroy Roberson. Roberson suffered blunt force trauma and his death was ruled accidental.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.