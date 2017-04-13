Troopers: Anderson Co. man killed in rollover crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Anderson County man on Wednesday.

Troopers said the driver of a Jeep was traveling on Mount Vernon Church Road near Antreville around 5:15 when he ran off the right side of the road.

The driver reportedly over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road before over-correcting again and overturned. The driver, a man from Iva, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers said he was transported to Anmed where he succumbed to his injuries.

The coroner identified the victim as 51-year-old Dennis Leroy Roberson. Roberson suffered blunt force trauma and his death was ruled accidental.

