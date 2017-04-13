Asheville police searching for man missing nearly 2 weeks - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police searching for man missing nearly 2 weeks

Posted: Updated:
David Londot (Source: Asheville Police Department) David Londot (Source: Asheville Police Department)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Police said 37-year-old David Douglas Londot was last seen on Mar. 31 picking up a check from Wayside Grill.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officers said he does not own a vehicle and utilizes city buses for transportation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-259-5970.

SLIDESHOW: Missing children in South Carolina

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.