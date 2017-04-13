Asheville police searching for man missing nearly 2 weeks

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Police said 37-year-old David Douglas Londot was last seen on Mar. 31 picking up a check from Wayside Grill.

He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officers said he does not own a vehicle and utilizes city buses for transportation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-259-5970.

