Deputies searching for stolen giraffe statue possibly spotted in Anderson Co.

Deputies need your help to find a missing animal, but it's not your everyday house pet.

In fact, it's not even real.

According to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a giraffe statue was stolen from the Powerhouse for Kids Child Advocacy Center in Toccoa, Georgia. They say the giraffe went missing between the night of March 17 and the morning of March 19.

Deputies said the statue may have been spotted in Anderson County recently.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing statue is asked to contact the Stephens County Sheriff's Office at (706) 886-7048.

