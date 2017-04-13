Fire Chief: Multiple crews working Pickens County brush fire

Multiple units are working the scene of a large brush fire in Pickens County, according to Pickens Rural Fire Chief Billy Gibson.

Gibson said crews are working the fire at E. Preston McDaniel Road. At this time, the blaze spans 6-8 acres.

The fire chief said crews are having difficulty getting to the blaze due to the terrain in the area.

Police had E. Preston McDaniel Road closed off near the fire as crews worked the scene.

There is no word on what may have started the fire at this time. Stay with FOX for the latest.

