Upstate law enforcement, first responders share condolences in passing of Spartanburg officer

Upstate law enforcement, first responders share condolences in passing of Spartanburg officer

Officer Jason Harris (Source: Spartanburg PD) Officer Jason Harris (Source: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Heartbreaking news came Thursday - Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris passed away after suffering severe injuries from a collision with another vehicle on Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old motorcycle officer leaves behind a wife and three children, as well as a host of fellow officers who will miss him dearly.

Several law enforcement agencies and first responders took to Facebook to mourn the loss of Officer Harris and share condolences.

Greenville Police Department:

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office:

Greenwood Police Department:

Belton Fire Department first responder Brad Maness:

Greer Police Department:

