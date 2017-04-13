Upstate law enforcement, first responders share condolences in passing of Spartanburg officer

Heartbreaking news came Thursday - Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris passed away after suffering severe injuries from a collision with another vehicle on Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old motorcycle officer leaves behind a wife and three children, as well as a host of fellow officers who will miss him dearly.

Several law enforcement agencies and first responders took to Facebook to mourn the loss of Officer Harris and share condolences.

Greenville Police Department:

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office:

Greenwood Police Department:

Belton Fire Department first responder Brad Maness:

Greer Police Department:

