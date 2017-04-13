Dispatch: Road closed after 500 -1000 pounds of cooking oil spills onto Anderson Co. highway

Crews work to clean up cooking oil spill along Anderson Co. roadway. (FOX Carolina/ 4/13/17)

An Anderson County roadway is shut down Thursday night as crews work to clean up a big spill.

According to dispatchers, between 500 and 1,000lbs of cooking oil spilled onto Old Greenville Hwy at Wilderness Trail.

The incident happened just after 9:15 p.m.

The fire department, a hazmat crew and sand truck are all responding to the scene.

No injures have been reported in the incident at this time.

As of around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were still working to determine why the oil was coming from a truck involved in the crash that started the spill. At this time, crews are waiting for DOT to arrive to put sand down on the roads so they are once again safe to drive on.

