Crews take down fire at Union Co. Milliken plant

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Union County Public Safety Fire Department said crews are responding to a fire at a plant.

According to fire officials, four units are responding to a fire at a Milliken plant.

The plant is located at 153 Lower Fairforest Church Road.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Callers said smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Paul Pruitt with Milliken said it was a process fire inside duct work on one of the production lines. Pruitt said the associates at the plant recognized it, pulled the fire alarm and called the fire department.

Everyone was able to get out safely and the building didn't sustain much damage, according to Pruitt. The fire was taken down.

