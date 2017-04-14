Spartanburg Police Department releases statement on passing of Officer Jason Harris

On Thursday, the Spartanburg Police Department released a statement on the passing of Master Police Officer Jason G. Harris.

The statement read as follows:

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of a member of the Spartanburg Police Department. Master Police Officer Jason G. Harris, would have celebrated 12 years of service with the department on July 23rd. Officer Harris is survived by his wife and three children.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Officer Harris was operating a police motorcycle when it collided with a vehicle on Union Street. Moments before the collision, other officers with the Spartanburg Police Department responded to a call for service reporting a burglary at 216 Cedar Springs Rd. Officers on the scene of the alleged burglary called for assistance from other officers. Officer Harris was responding in the direction of those officers when the collision occurred.

Chief Thompson said, “Officer Harris has been a loyal and valued member of the Spartanburg Police Department and will be greatly missed. Officer Harris has served our community well and we appreciate the sacrifices that he and his family has made to our community. We best honor Officer Harris’ memory and the memory of other fallen law enforcement professionals by continuing our service to the communities we vowed to protect.”



Officer Harris loved his work and during his career, was a member of our SWAT team, Motorcycle Unit, K-9 Tracking Team, Downtown Bicycle Unit, Housing Complex Team and was a Gang Investigator.

On Friday, April 14th, we invite the community to join us in honoring Officer Harris’ legacy by supporting the previously planned blood drive. The Blood Connection vehicles will be in the front parking lot of Spartanburg City Hall, at 145 West Broad Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., for the MPO Jason Harris Benefit.

On behalf of Officer Harris’s family and friends, we extend our appreciation for all of the support that has been shown to our families since the tragic collision on Tuesday. We ask for your continued prayers as we mourn the passing of MPO Jason Harris.