Troopers: Driver dead in Greenville Co. crash

Scene of the crash on Old Bleachery Rd (FOX Carolina/ April 14, 2017)

A driver is dead after a late night crash in Greenville.

The Highway Patrol reports a single-car accident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Old Bleachery Road near Edwards Street Thursday.

A 2001 Chevrolet Camaro was heading north on Old Bleachery Road when it went off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit a retaining wall, along with a legally parked vehicle that was unoccupied, troopers said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 38-year-old Larry Shane Davis of Fairbanks Street in Greenville.

