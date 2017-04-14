Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Co. crash

Troopers said a motorcyclist died following a crash in Anderson County late Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on Welpine Road at Threlkeld Boulevard.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was heading east on Welpine and struck a Kia sedan that turned left in front of the 1973 Harley Davidson.

The Harley rider was thrown from the bike and was not wearing a helmet, troopers said.

Coroner Greg Shore said the motorcyclist, James Alvin Kelley, 59, of Saddle Trail in Anderson, was airlifted to the hospital. Kelley died in surgery around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers said the Kia driver, a 27-year-old woman, was cited for failure to yield right of way.

