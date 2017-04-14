Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Co. crash

Here are some of the arrests that made headlines in July 2017.More >
Here are some of the arrests that made headlines in July 2017.More >
Mildred Davis of Mauldin celebrates her 100th birthday at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. in Greenville. (7/15/17)More >
Mauldin woman celebrates 100th birthday in Greenville. (7/15/17)More >
The Activity And Senior Center located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville offered free cat adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >
The Activity And Senior Center located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville offered free cat adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >
With wood donations from an anonymous donor, the Una Fire Department was able to rebuild a bridge that crosses a creek on the walking trail of The Salvation Army Century of Service Park.More >
With wood donations from an anonymous donor, the Una Fire Department was able to rebuild a bridge that crosses a creek on the walking trail of The Salvation Army Century of Service Park.More >
The Swamp Rabbit Triathlon took place this Saturday at Furman University with athletes from 9 states facing off for the top spots.More >
The Swamp Rabbit Triathlon took place this Saturday at Furman University with athletes from 9 states facing off for the top spots.More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >
Police investigating attempted robbery, bomb threat at Gaffney Walmart. (7/12/17)More >