Warm Easter weekend...rain next week

The Easter weekend will remain well above-average with plenty of sunshine and only small rain chances.

Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky and a warm afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Once daytime heating gets going by mid-afternoon, a few showers or storms could pop up…primarily in the mountains.

The rest of the weekend looks warm and dry in the Upstate with highs in the 80s each day. A few showers could show up on the second half of Easter in the mountains.

Next week promises to bring better chances for rain and thunderstorms. For now, Monday and Tuesday feature the best chance for heavy downpours with afternoon storms. Expect highs to scale back into the 70s thanks to increased rain coverage.

