Spartanburg Regional to provide hospice patients, families with Easter meals

Spartanburg Regional Hospice, the Spartanburg Regional Foundation, and Wade’s Restaurant are teaming up to provide Easter meals for families of patients receiving end of life care.

“The last months and weeks of an illness can be so challenging and stressful for our patients and families, and if we can make their lives a little easier, we want to do it,” Kim Ross, director of Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, stated in a news release. “For many of our families, this is the only way they will experience a special family meal this Easter.”

Volunteers will pick up the meals from Wade’s Restaurant, located on Pine Street in Spartanburg, and hand-deliver them to families, according to a news release.

Each meal will feed 12 people. The Spartanburg Regional Foundation said each meal costs Wade’s $55 to prepare. The foundation covers those costs through the donations it receives.

The Easter Meal program is expected to provide meals to more than 1,500 people. That number includes the 130 patients receiving in-home care from Spartanburg Regional Hospice and families who lost loved ones within the two weeks leading up to Easter.

For more information on Easter Meals or donations, visit RegionalFoundation.com.

