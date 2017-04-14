Easter weekend events across Upstate, Mountains

Numerous Easter events, spring festivals, and races are on the calendar for the Easter weekend in the Upstate and the Mountains.

Below is a list of events by location:

Anderson

Easter Egg Hunt at Denver Downs Farm: Children 12 and under can hunt eggs and then turn the eggs in to receive prize bags. The egg hunt is bring your own basket. Denver Downs is located at 1515 Denver Rd, Anderson. The fun will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday. Cost is $8 for children and $6 for adults.

Anderson Jockey Lot will host the 5th Annual Free Easter Event on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The event features egg hunts, face painting and a petting zoo.

Asheville

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue will host a kitten "baby" shower on Saturday in preparation for the 1,500 kittens that will need adopting and foster care in the greater Asheville area this spring and summer. The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. at Brother Wolf's adoption center in Asheville.

Blacksburg

The Iron City festival will be held in downtown Blacksburg on Friday and Saturday. The annual street fair will feature numerous vendors offering arts and crafts, food, and other merchandise. The festival will also feature live music, children’s activities, and a petting zoo.

Clemson

The Bob Campbell Geology Museum at the S.C. Botanical Garden will celebrate Earth Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be Tiger and conservation-themed games for kids, face-painting and photos with the Tiger mascot.

Easley

On Saturday, Greenville-Pickens Speedway will be hosting a canned food drive for the Harvest Hope Food Bank at the Bandit Big Rig Series race. Fans that bring 2 cans get $2 off their ticket to the race. There will also be an Easter egg hunt for kids during the race intermission. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the race starts at 7 p.m.

Gaffney

The Cherokee Speedway is “Going Blue” as it holds the Inaugural Racing for Reason- Autism Awareness Race on Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Greenville

Carolina Family Services is hosting a yard sale to help fund the construction of the "Incredible Place," a daycare and school for children with autism. The event will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 301 Anderson Street.

Single Parents In Need (SPIN) will host a 5,000+ Easter egg hunt and special event for more than 1,500 children in need. The event will feature games, food and Easter gift bags while supplies last. Parents will have access to community resources and organizations that provide or assist with childcare, low-cost insurance, and more. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 29 Ridgeway Drive.

Hendersonville

First United Methodist Church will lead its traditional one-mile community walk where participants carry a cross through downtown Hendersonville on Good Friday, starting at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking lot. The walk begins at the Buncombe Street church parking lot, then moves in silence down Main Street, returning to the church via Washington Street. A good Friday service and meal will follow.

Mauldin

The Easter Bunny Trail Hop 5K will be held at Lake Conestee Nature Park on Saturday. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. Along the course, runners will find Easter Eggs stuffed with goodies. Each runner can pick up one egg and match it to a prize at the finish line

Simpsonville

Simpsonville’s Community Clean-up Day will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can meet at the Clock tower on Main Street at 8 a.m. Palmetto Pride is providing all the bags, safety gear, and all materials needed.

PruittHealth Hospice in Simpsonville will host a fundraiser at the Fountain Inn RC Complex to benefit Camp Cocoon, which is a grievance camp for children whom have lost a loved one. The event will feature RC races and Easter egg hunts. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Spartanburg

Kids can dye Easter eggs in colonial fashion at Walnut Grove Plantation on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids will learn about the natural pigments used to give early Easter eggs

their color, such as onion skins, beetroot, and carrot tops. The activity is included in general admission. Walnut Grove Plantation is located at 1200 Otts Shoals Road, Roebuck.

Word of Life ministries will present the Easter Egg-stravaganza at Upward Sports from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The event will feature a bounce house, relay race, carnival games, bubbles, and a Gospel presentation. Upward Sports is located at 9768 Warren H. Abernathy Highway.

The Easter Egg Scramble will be held at Tyger River Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The park is located at 9039 Fairforest Rd. Tickets are $4 per child and includes joining the Easter Bunny and Ty the Tiger on a fun hunt for eggs filled with treats and gifts.

Pickens

The annual Pickens Azalea Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday in downtown Pickens.

Tryon

Steeplechase weekend returns featuring the 71st annual running of the Tryon Block House Races - the historic steeplechase of Tryon Riding & Hunt Club. A Pre-Race Kickoff Event will be held on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The races will be held on Saturday. An Easter Brunch, Egg Hunt and $25,000 Grand Prix will follow on Sunday at the Tryon Resort.

