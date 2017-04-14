Deputies: Slain Greenville board member had just picked up Uber customer before his death

Greenville County deputies said a Greenville city board member who also worked as an Uber driver had just picked up an Uber customer before he was shot to death on April 14.

Coroner Parks Evans said Michael William Mecklenburg, 59, of Earle Street in Greenville, was found dead in a car parked at an address on Power Street just after 3 a.m. with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Evans said an autopsy later confirmed Mecklenburg died from gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Deputies began investigating and confirmed Friday that Mecklenburg worked as an Uber driver and was believed to be working at the time of his death.

"From what we understand, at this point, he was driving for Uber and had just picked up a customer," Sgt. Ryan Flood stated in an e-mail.

According to Flood, the rider is cooperating with the investigation. Flood said they have not identified any suspects or persons of interest at this time but are conducting active interviews.

Uber confirmed the company is working with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office on their investigation. An Uber spokesperson released the following statement:

Our hearts are broken by the terrible loss of Mike Mecklenburg. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Mecklenburg also served on the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board Neighborhood Panel.Below is a statement released by City Manager John Castile:

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Mike Mecklenburg, who served as a member of the City of Greenville’s Design Review Board (DRB) Neighborhood Panel. Mike’s service on the DRB is only the most recent example of his tireless advocacy and community engagement. For years, Mike has applied his knowledge and understanding of historic preservation, planning and development to safeguarding and improving the quality of life in his neighborhood and the city through a variety of volunteer roles, and we are all the better for his efforts. Many of us at the City - from City Council members to City staff in a number of departments – have known and worked with and enjoyed healthy debates with Mike for many years, and we realize how fortunate this city was to have had a citizen so passionately engaged in making the world around him a better place. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Mike’s family and friends at this most difficult time."

Mayor Knox White said Mecklenburg always had new ideas and would step up when there was a need to fill a committee role.

“All of us on city council knew Mike well," White said. "He was a true public servant and advocate for everything that’s good in Greenville. His voice and always-positive personality will be greatly missed.”

A prayer vigil will be held in Mecklenburg's memory outside Greenville City Hall at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office's investigation is ongoing.

