Photographer creates Facebook photo to honor MPO Jason Harris - FOX Carolina 21

Photographer creates Facebook photo to honor MPO Jason Harris

Courtesy: 3 House Photography Courtesy: 3 House Photography
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Charleston, SC photographer has created a Facebook graphic to honor fallen Spartanburg police officer Jason Harris.

Harris died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash. Police said he was responding to a reported burglary when the crash occurred.

Colt Roy of 3 House Photography shared the image with FOX Carolina. He’s asking others to share it on Facebook to show their support for Harris.

Roy said 3 House Photography has created several graphics to honor fallen first responders and has been invited to photograph numerous first responder funerals.

