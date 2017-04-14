Officials say Upstate woman escaped kidnapping when suspect fell asleep

A suspect in a 2016 Greenville County kidnapping was sentenced in federal court on a felony charge connected to the investigation.

On June 26, 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice said 27-year-old Otis Macklin was arrested after a woman called 911 to report an assault.

Investigators said Macklin assaulted the victim with a firearm and threatened to kill her and her young son. The victim said she was only able to escape the home where the crime occurred after Macklin fell asleep.

When Greenville Police arrived on scene, Macklin reportedly fled but was later apprehended by a K-9 officer.

Macklin denied threatening her, harming her or having a firearm but investigators said a search warrant revealed a 9mm pistol matching the victim's description of the weapon used in the assault.

Macklin, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and is awaiting sentencing. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to online jail records, Macklin currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on two kidnapping charges, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a gun during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree criminal sexual conduct connected to the June 26 incident.

