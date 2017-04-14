How to honor MPO Harris, support his family

The Upstate community is rallying around the family of Master Patrol Officer Jason Harris after a tragic accident.

Harris, a 12-year veteran of the Spartanburg Police Department, passed away on April 13 after a motorcycle collision two days prior.

Harris' family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Spartanburg, located at 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg,

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Spartanburg on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

After the service, the funeral procession will travel west on Saint John Street to US 29 (West Main Street), turn right onto US 29 and remain on the highway until reaching Gap Creek Road in Greer..

Internment will follow at Wood Memorial Park, located at 863 Gap Creek Road.

In response to the loss, community members are coming together to raise money for medical expenses and a memorial fund in his honor.

Below are a list of ways to contribute:

MPO Jason Gregory Harris Memorial Family Trust

Police said the MPO Jason Gregory Harris Memorial Family Trust has been set up at Sun Trust Bank, located at 350 East Henry Street, Spartanburg. Donations can be made at any Sun Trust location.

GoFundMe for Officer Harris' family

A friend of the Harris family set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $15,000 to help ease the financial burden of his wife and three children.

Click here to donate.

Harris Children Education Fund

The Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce said a memorial fund has been set up to support the three children Office Harris leaves behind. Contributions can be made via cash, check or credit card.

Contact the Spartanburg Area Chamber by Friday, April 21 to donate.

Patrol car becomes memorial

A patrol car is set up outside the Spartanburg Police Department in honor of Officer Harris. Mourners are leaving notes, balloons and flowers in his memory.

SLIDESHOW: Patrol car becomes memorial for MPO Harris

Donations accepted at March of Dimes event

Organizers for the March of Dimes Womanless Pageant in Spartanburg are asking guests to wear blue in honor of Officer Harris. A donation box will be set up at the event to support his family.

Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Wild Wing Cafe in Spartanburg

Flags lowered to half staff

Governor Henry McMaster's office said flags will be ordered at half staff on the day of Harris' funeral.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 19 at 11 a.m. after a service at First Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 18 at First Baptist Church from 5 to 8 p.m.

Spaghetti Dinner

The Spartanburg community will host a spaghetti dinner in honor of Officer Harris. It is $6 for the spaghetti dinner (includes salad and bread). All proceeds will go to the Harris family. Organizers said drive-thru service will be available and orders will be brought out to customers' cars.

Friday April 21st, 7 p.m. - until

Simple Simon: 109 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg

Smith's Drug Store Bake Sale

Smith's Drug Store No. 1 on East Main Street is holding a two-day bake sale to raise money for the family of Officer Harris.

The bake sale will be held Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crepe Factory

The Crepe Factory will collect tips through the week (until April 20) to help the family with expenses.

Crepe Factory: 137 West Main Street, Spartanburg

Firehouse Subs

All Firehouse subs locations in Spartanburg, Duncan and Boiling Springs are collecting donations for the Harris family.

On April 19, 10 percent of all sales will go to help the family.

Sunrise Saloon And Grill

Sunrise Saloon And Grill in Greer will host its Fourth Annual "Support Our Local Heroes" benefit in honor of MPO Harris. Benefit will feature BBQ plates, auctions, 50/50's and live music. Donations are welcome for auction. All funds raised will go to the Harris family. Saturday, June 10th at 2 p.m. with a memorial ride "Bikers Back The Blue". More details to follow.

Do you know of any other events or fundraisers in honor of Officer Harris? Click here to e-mail the FOX Carolina newsroom.

