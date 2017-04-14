Deputies: Spartanburg Co. teen stabbed brother in neck during fight

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a teenager is facing charges after a violent incident on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on West Camelton Drive around 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

According to the incident report, when deputies arrived on scene they found a large amount of blood on the kitchen floor and cabinets. A male victim was found with a stab wound to the back of the neck, deputies said.

After an investigation, deputies said the victim was involved in an argument with his brother, 19-year-old James Cunningham.

During the incident, Cunningham reportedly grabbed and knife and came back to stab the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Cunningham was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

