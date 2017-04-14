Deputies: Spartanburg Co. teen stabbed brother in neck during fi - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Spartanburg Co. teen stabbed brother in neck during fight

Posted: Updated:
James Cunningham (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) James Cunningham (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a teenager is facing charges after a violent incident on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on West Camelton Drive around 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

According to the incident report, when deputies arrived on scene they found a large amount of blood on the kitchen floor and cabinets. A male victim was found with a stab wound to the back of the neck, deputies said.

After an investigation, deputies said the victim was involved in an argument with his brother, 19-year-old James Cunningham.

During the incident, Cunningham reportedly grabbed and knife and came back to stab the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Cunningham was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after Greenville board member found shot to death in car

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.