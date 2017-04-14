Report: Suspect opened fire at Spartanburg Co. gas pump

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired at a gas pump on Thursday.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a reported shooting at the Lil-Cricket gas station on Fairforest Road.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies said an unknown suspect in a red vehicle parked at a pump and shot at individuals in a dark-colored car parked nearby.

According to the incident report, a bullet struck a fire extinguisher at the pump causing it to explode. Deputies said spent shell casings were recovered around multiple pumps and a bullet hole was also found in one of the gas tubes.

No shooting victim has been located.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals in the surveillance images is asked to call Investigator Mark Gaddy at 864-503-4680.

