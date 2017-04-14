Police release surveillance video of suspect in Greenville car break-ins

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a string of auto break-ins.

Officers said the break-ins occurred to multiple vehicles in the North Main community during early-morning hours on Friday.

Police said the suspect may have a bald spot approximately halfway down the back of his head.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after Greenville board member found shot to death in car

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.