Nice Easter weekend ahead

Easter weekend will go on with little to no weather issues. There will be a little bit of patchy fog in those areas that saw rain yesterday evening, but that shouldn’t be a widespread issue.

The rest of the day will be sunny with a few clouds in the mountains and perhaps a pop-up thunderstorm or two up there and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide.

Tonight will be dry as will be the case Easter morning, so there shouldn’t be any problems getting to those Easter church services. There will once again be a small chance of an afternoon pop-up storm or two in the mountains, but that’s about it for Easter Sunday.

Better rain and storm chances will arrive with a cold front on Monday which will produce scattered showers and a few storms across the area. The front looks to stall out, which would mean additional rain on Tuesday, and possibly lingering into Wednesday.

Thursday looks dry before our next system gets here next Friday into next weekend which could bring us another chance of rain.

