Western NC animal rescue wants justice after multiple cats shot

A western North Carolina animal rescue is investigating a series of cat shootings.

Biltmore Forest Police officers said around noon on Friday a cat was shot on Vanderbilt and Arboretum roads. Investigators said they are looking into reports of slow moving vehicles in the area at the time.

Anyone with surveillance video in the area or who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Biltmore Forest Police to assist with the investigation.

On Monday, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said they are seeking information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the rescue, the cat injured on Friday isn't the first cat to be shot this year. A spokesperson said a cat was shot in early January and has made a full recovery.

The rescue questions how many other animals may have been shot but not recovered or reported.

“The cold-bloodedness of these crimes indicates what a danger this person is to all of us,” said Eric Phelps, Field Operations Manager for Brother Wolf. “Someone knows who did this, and will be doing a service to everyone by stepping forward.”

Phelps said a person who commits cruelty to animals is "probably just warming up," citing studies from the FBI and other law enforcement indicating violence toward animals can lead to violence toward humans.

The Biltmore Forest police chief said he does not have any evidence the cat shootings are connected, however. One of the cats was reportedly shot with a .22 and the other was shot with a BB gun. He said the last cat-related shooting in the area was in 2002.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at 828-808-0160.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating after miniature horse shot to death in Buncombe Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.