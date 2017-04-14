Troopers report injuries in crash on Mauldin Road

Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/14/17)

Troopers said at least one was hurt in a crash in Greenville County on Friday.

The call came in just after 6:30 p.m.

The collision occurred on Parkinson's Mill Road and Mauldin Road in Greenville.

Photos of the scene from witnesses show what appears to be a vehicle wedged under the back of a truck.

Stay with FOX for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner investigating homicide of Greenville board member, Uber driver

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.