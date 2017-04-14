Troopers report injuries in crash on Mauldin Road - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report injuries in crash on Mauldin Road

Scene of Greenville County crash (Source: iWitness) Scene of Greenville County crash (Source: iWitness)
Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/14/17) Scene of crash in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 4/14/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one was hurt in a crash in Greenville County on Friday.

The call came in just after 6:30 p.m.

The collision occurred on Parkinson's Mill Road and Mauldin Road in Greenville.

Photos of the scene from witnesses show what appears to be a vehicle wedged under the back of a truck.

