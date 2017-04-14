Dobson Knob fire 85% contained as it grows to over 1,700 acres

New photos of the wildfire posted the the US Forest Service (Courtesy: USFS/ WBTV)

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, McDowell County Emergency Management reported that the Dobson Knob Fire had grown to 1,760 acres and was 85 percent contained.

The fire was first reported on Sunday, April 9, and area fire officials said it was started by a human, though it remains under investigation.

Officials with the N.C. Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service and McDowell County Emergency Management said in a Thursday meeting that no evacuations were in the foreseeable future, though unpredictable weather could change that.

McDowell County has pre-established emergency shelters in up to 20 locations, if needed.

At this time, 214 incident personnel are battling the Dobson Knob Fire, including crews from Woodlawn, Marion, North Cove, Pleasant Gardens, Old Fort, Hankins, and Dysartsville fire departments.

Burnout operations are underway on the southern fire perimeter.

N.C. Forest Service officials estimate that the fire will be fully contained by Thursday, April 20.

At this time, forecasted weather conditions are not especially problematic for crews battling the wildfire, however there are no predicted beneficial weather events that would help expedite containment and control of the blaze either.

MORE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.