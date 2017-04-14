Dobson Knob fire 85% contained as it grows to over 1,700 acres

A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.More >
An inmate is dead after a fight inside a South Carolina prison.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Word on the street is the new Ford Fusions are dope -- but not in the way you think. Authorities are looking into how marijuana worth $1 million was hidden in the trunks of brand new, Mexican-made Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio, according to Silverio Balzano, agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Youngstown office.More >
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >
Three adults and one child have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms, according to Chief Ann Graham with the Isle of Palms Fire Department.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
Pop star Arron Carter was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana at Carpenters Cove in Georgia, Saturday evening.More >
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >
Anderson County rescue units are on scene at Lake Hartwell for day two of the search for a man missing they believe to have drowned in the lake on Saturday.More >
The Greenville Drive hosted First Responders Day on Sunday as part of the Drive's annual tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders throughout the Greenville community.More >
Here are some of the arrests that made headlines in July 2017.More >
Mildred Davis of Mauldin celebrates her 100th birthday at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. in Greenville. (7/15/17)More >
The Activity And Senior Center located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville offered free cat adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >
With wood donations from an anonymous donor, the Una Fire Department was able to rebuild a bridge that crosses a creek on the walking trail of The Salvation Army Century of Service Park.More >
The Swamp Rabbit Triathlon took place this Saturday at Furman University with athletes from 9 states facing off for the top spots.More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
Police responding to shooting in downtown Greenville parking garage. (7/13/17)More >
Diner 24 is hoping to fill a late-night niche for visitors to downtown Greenville.More >
