Spartanburg business raising money for family of Officer Harris

Only 24 hours have passed since the passing of Officer Jason Harris, but the memorial outside the Spartanburg Police Department is already accumulating flowers, stuffed animals and condolences.

"This is a very difficult time for all of us,” explained Deputy Chief Jennifer Kindall with SPD, “Not only for the members of the Spartanburg Police Department, but also for the citizens, for the city of Spartanburg."

Those who work at the Crepe Factory downtown will miss Officer Harris. Denise Mehl and Elaine Hoffman run the store that’s just a block away from the police station.

"Very kind, very gentle,” explained Mehl, “Jason had this smile - we were talking about it. When he walked in, it just lit the place up."

It’s why they're holding a fundraiser Sunday for the family of the fallen officer. The owners say all the officers give so much to the community, it’s their turn to give back.

"They might come in for breakfast,” described Mehl, “They may come in for a cup of coffee, they mostly come in just to check on us. They're very good about coming down to all the downtown businesses."

The department will continue to honor Officer Harris through Wednesday.

"All were very fond of and loved Jason dearly,” explained Kindall, “He will be greatly missed by the members of the Spartanburg Police Department."

As for the Crepe Factory employees, they won't ever forget his smile.

"What a loss to all of us,” explained Mehl, “A hero in all of our eyes."

The fundraiser is from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

