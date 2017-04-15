Upstate organization hosts yard sale for kids with autism

In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, an Upstate organization hosted a yard sale to fund the building of a day care for kids who have autism.

Carolina Family Services organized an Autism Yard Sale on Saturday to benefit the fund for the “Incredible Place”. The Incredible Place will be the first building in Greenville County to have a day care specifically for children under five who have autism.

Carolina Family Services serves 400 to 500 families who have a loved one with autism each year. Through Medicare, most of those families will not have to pay for the day care.

The organization is also working to build a public school designed for kids with autism. The school will also be free.

Currently, the facility offers weekly therapy and counseling services as well as parents’ night out and fun activities for families of those with autism.

