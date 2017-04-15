Upstate organization hosts yard sale for kids with autism

Three American Airlines crew members from a flight to RDU complained of eye irritation and headaches from an odor described as flatulence, airport officials said.More >
Troopers said a Travelers Rest woman was killed after a crash on Enoree Road near Batson Road Monday morning.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Greenville County Sergeant Jimmy Bolt confirms an alleged kidnapping in Greenville County did not actually occur.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
An inmate is dead after a fight inside a South Carolina prison.More >
Word on the street is the new Ford Fusions are dope -- but not in the way you think. Authorities are looking into how marijuana worth $1 million was hidden in the trunks of brand new, Mexican-made Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio, according to Silverio Balzano, agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Youngstown office.More >
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >
Spartanburg County deputies said a man was arrested Monday morning after he was accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend Sunday night.More >
Greenville police said the people in these photos stole 5 phones from store displays at the Verizon Store at 2007 Augusta Street on June 17. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.More >
Lauren Elise gave birth to her second child, daughter Neyland Belle, on Saturday.More >
The Greenville Drive hosted First Responders Day on Sunday as part of the Drive's annual tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders throughout the Greenville community.More >
Here are some of the arrests that made headlines in July 2017.More >
Mildred Davis of Mauldin celebrates her 100th birthday at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. in Greenville. (7/15/17)More >
The Activity And Senior Center located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville offered free cat adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >
With wood donations from an anonymous donor, the Una Fire Department was able to rebuild a bridge that crosses a creek on the walking trail of The Salvation Army Century of Service Park.More >
The Swamp Rabbit Triathlon took place this Saturday at Furman University with athletes from 9 states facing off for the top spots.More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
Feed and Seed groundbreaking event. (7/13/17)More >
