Coroner identifies driver killed after striking tree in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol report one driver has died after a collision on Tommy Miller Road in Abbeville County Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred at approximately 12 p.m. near Haddon Road, troopers said. Per trooper reports, the driver was traveling south on Tommy Miller Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Troopers say the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and the only unit involved in the collision. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene, troopers say. The driver was not ejected or entrapped in the collision.

The coroner later identified the victim as Charles Mensch, 78. His cause of death was blunt force trauma.

