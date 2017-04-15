Staying warm Easter Sunday with climbing rain chances next week

Our Easter Sunday will be overall pleasant and warm with a mix of sun and clouds and just a couple of pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon with highs in the middle 70s in the mountains to low 80s in the Upstate.

Clouds will thicken overnight tonight which will keep lows in the middle to upper 50s as a cold front approaches from the west.

Monday morning’s commute should be mostly dry with the exception of some patchy drizzle which will turn into spotty midday showers that will become more scattered by the evening.

The front will stall out Monday night and Tuesday which will cause on and off rain to continue during that time along with falling temperatures. Wednesday will begin with lingering showers, but should dry eventually dry up as temperatures bounce back into the 70s and 80s the rest of the week.

Another system will move in at week’s end giving us another rain and storm chance Friday into next weekend.

