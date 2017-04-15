Hiker safe after injured, missing at Jones Gap State Park

A hiker is safe after being injured and going missing at Jones State Park on Saturday.

Several first responders rushed to the scene to find a missing hiker after his friends said he was injured.

Apparently, the hiker was hurt and his friends went to get him some help. When they returned, he was gone.

The hiker, however, did finally make his way to Caesar's Head Headquarters and was checked out on scene by first responders. First responders at the scene said he would likely be sent to the hospital for additional examination.

There are no details on any injuries the hiker may have sustained at this time.

