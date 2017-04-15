Upstate welcomes soldiers home at GSP - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate welcomes soldiers home at GSP

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

After a 10-month deployment to Afghanistan, soldiers from the 228th signal brigade reunited with family and friends when they arrived home in the Upstate.

Dozens of soldiers were greeted by family and friends at GSP upon their arrival. 

One soldier was meeting his baby for the first time. Another was meeting his grandchild for the first time. 

Welcome home signs and flags filled an area just below the escalators as loved ones waited for them to arrive. 

