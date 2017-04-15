Upstate welcomes soldiers home at GSP

Loved ones welcome home soldiers at GSP. (FOX Carolina/ 4/15/17)

After a 10-month deployment to Afghanistan, soldiers from the 228th signal brigade reunited with family and friends when they arrived home in the Upstate.

Dozens of soldiers were greeted by family and friends at GSP upon their arrival.

One soldier was meeting his baby for the first time. Another was meeting his grandchild for the first time.

Welcome home signs and flags filled an area just below the escalators as loved ones waited for them to arrive.

