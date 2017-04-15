Soldier surprises his son at Upstate baseball game

Watching kids' baseball games is part of many Upstate parents' weekends, but for nearly ten months, Captain Matthew Conley has watched his 8-year-old son play ball through a phone screen.

"I was able to talk to Amanda and talk to the boys, I watched the baby walk for the first time," Capt Conley said.

Serving the communications network for all of Afghanistan, this captain knows how special those little moments that most take for granted, really are.

"It's the small things - being able to tuck your kids in bed, being able to wake up with them and take them to school," said Conley. "Missing school programs, missing baseball games..."

But on Saturday afternoon, Captain Conley would be watching his son a little closer to home base. He was reunited with his son as he pretended to be the home plate empire.

After the first pitch, when his son went to give him the baseball, Conley removed his mask for the big surprise.

"He didn't say a whole lot. His expression said more than anything," Conley said. "He just looked at me with that bewildered look on his face and he said, 'I thought that was you!"

There were signs of appreciation for this man who has served his country, but Conley said his favorite role is being a dad.

"You miss the the little things like that, that you take for granted. It kinda helps solidify the things that are important in life," said Conley. "It's about family and friends, being able to spend time with people that you love."

"Just not having that extra person in the house when you have two babies, and then when holidays came around, you could definitely tell the house was not as lively as it could be because Matt was away," Captain Conley's wife Amanda Conley said.

"I'm blessed, I'm glad to be home and looking forward to spending Easter with the family," Conley said.

