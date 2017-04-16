Volunteers deliver Easter meals to Upstate hospice patients

Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >
The Greenwood County Department of Social Services said an infant was born on July 13 at Self Regional Hospital Greenwood County was left at the hospital in accordance with Daniel’s Law.More >
Three American Airlines crew members from a flight to RDU complained of eye irritation and headaches from an odor described as flatulence, airport officials said.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
While summer vacation may be in full swing for students in the Upstate, the start of a new school year is on the horizon.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
A woman shot and killed by Minneapolis police had called 911 to report a possible crime near her home, a source who knew her saidMore >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
An Upstate community gathered for a balloon release on Monday in honor of the two children who were found dead along with their mother in a car in Pickens County.More >
Greenville police said the people in these photos stole 5 phones from store displays at the Verizon Store at 2007 Augusta Street on June 17. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.More >
Lauren Elise gave birth to her second child, daughter Neyland Belle, on Saturday.More >
The Greenville Drive hosted First Responders Day on Sunday as part of the Drive's annual tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders throughout the Greenville community.More >
Here are some of the arrests that made headlines in July 2017.More >
Mildred Davis of Mauldin celebrates her 100th birthday at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. in Greenville. (7/15/17)More >
The Activity And Senior Center located on West Curtis Street in Simpsonville offered free cat adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.More >
With wood donations from an anonymous donor, the Una Fire Department was able to rebuild a bridge that crosses a creek on the walking trail of The Salvation Army Century of Service Park.More >
The Swamp Rabbit Triathlon took place this Saturday at Furman University with athletes from 9 states facing off for the top spots.More >
Sheriff: Two dead in officer-involved shooting on White Horse Road. (7/14/17)More >
