Volunteers deliver Easter meals to Upstate hospice patients

More than a hundred hospice patients and their families won't have to worry about preparing their Easter meals thanks to a group of volunteers in Spartanburg.

For more than two decades, the hospice division at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has dished out and delivered meals to patients on easier.

On Saturday, 50 volunteers gathered at Wade's restaurant to send out meals made up of ham, sides and pecan pie.

A member of the hospice board, Chris Harakas, has been serving up meals for several years now.

"Being from a family that's been in the restaurant business since 1912 feeding families is what we do so this means a lot to be able to help," said Harakas.

The Hospice Volunteer Manager for Spartanburg Regional, Kelly, Hall said the deliveries take the stress of putting a big meal together off these families plates.

"Putting a meal together is just a lot of work and if we can do that for them, then that's just really special and they just appreciate it so much and it's just our pleasure to be able to do it," said Hall.

Each meal could feed up to 10 people.

Wade's prepared the meals for about 130 patients.

The restaurant along with Duke Energy, Spartanburg Regional Foundation and Special Needs Fund for Hospice all helped make the annual deliveries possible this year.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.