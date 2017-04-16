Coroner identifies driver killed in fiery Spartanburg Co. crash

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on Cannons Campground Road involving one driver who struck a tree Easter morning.

According to troopers, the collision occurred on Cannons Campground Road at Sand Pit Road at approximately 10:42 a.m.

Troopers say the driver was headed south on Cannons Campground Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle subsequently caught on fire, according to troopers.

The driver succumbed to injuries on scene. The coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Darren Wayne Crook of Garden Creek Lane.

Troopers say it is unknown whether or not the driver was wearing a seat belt.

