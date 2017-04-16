Family: Upstate man found after missing since Tuesday

The family of an Upstate man is happy to report that he's been found.

Erica Baldwin said her son, 34-year-old Ernest Baldwin Jr., went missing on Tuesday from 141 Weatherly Drive in Six Mile.

Ernest Baldwin Jr., who goes by "Ernie", reportedly took off on foot and was last seen in the Six Mile area on Wednesday morning, possibly heading toward Seneca.

His mother described him as mentally unstable and said he was suicidal when he took off.

Ernest was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, brown lace-up boots, dark gray/bluish jacket and gray/black ball cap with a blue Ford emblem on it.

Erica Baldwin said that Ernest going missing is out of character and unusual because he hasn't even contacted his children.

Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Ernest Baldwin Jr.'s mother told FOX that he'd been found.

