Lake Lure Dam to close temporarily for inspections

If you were planning to hit Lake Lure Dam Monday or Tuesday, you may want to reschedule.

The Department of Transportation is performing a regular inspection of the dam bridge on Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18.

The inspections will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Lake Lure police ask that motorists make plans to reroute any travel you may need to make in the area because the bridge will be closed for thru traffic during this time.

