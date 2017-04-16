Spotty wet weather for much of the week

Rain chances pick up to start the new work-week with showers lingering into Wednesday, and returning again before the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible this afternoon and early evening. For tonight, spotty showers linger with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

There are some indications a wedge of cooler air could situate itself across the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, but clouds and periodic showers still seem probable…becoming less numerous by Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will deliver slightly drier and warmer weather before another system arrives for the weekend, increasing rain chances by Saturday evening into Sunday.

