Crews responding to Greenville County brush fire - FOX Carolina 21

Crews responding to Greenville County brush fire

Posted: Updated:
Scene of Greer brush fire (FOX Carolina/ 4/16/17) Scene of Greer brush fire (FOX Carolina/ 4/16/17)
Scene of Greer brush fire (FOX Carolina/ 4/16/17) Scene of Greer brush fire (FOX Carolina/ 4/16/17)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Lake Cunningham Fire Department said crews are battling a brush fire in Greenville County.

The call came in at 5:30 p.m. about a fire at 4014 Blue Ridge Circle.

At this time, 3 different fire departments are responding to the scene.

No injures have been reported, and fire officials said no homes are in danger at this time.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSSouth Korea: North Korean missile test fails

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.