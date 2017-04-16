Crews responding to Greenville County brush fire

Officials with Lake Cunningham Fire Department said crews are battling a brush fire in Greenville County.

The call came in at 5:30 p.m. about a fire at 4014 Blue Ridge Circle.

At this time, 3 different fire departments are responding to the scene.

No injures have been reported, and fire officials said no homes are in danger at this time.

