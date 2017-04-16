Fire department: Homeowner injured, house unlivable after fire that began in laundry room

Dispatchers said crews were responding to the scene of a Spartanburg County house fire Sunday night.

The call came in at 9:15 p.m.

Holly Springs, Duncan and Tyger River fire departments all responded to the fire on the 2300 block of Hwy 357 in Lyman. About 25 personnel were on scene, according to fire officials.

Lee Jeffcoat of the Holly Springs Fire Department said the fire began in the home's laundry room. Crews are still looking into the cause of the fire.

Residents were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out. The homeowner sustained one minor injury but was not transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment, per Jeffcoat.

The fire was completely out as of 10:51 p.m. - Jeffcoat said it took only 15 minutes for crews to contain the fire, however Hwy 357 had to be shut down for about an hour to accommodate fire trucks and first responders.

Jeffcoat said the home is no longer livable.

