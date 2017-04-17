Police find bullets lodged in exterior of Greenville apartment building after reported shooting

Scene of incident at Lakeside Place Apartments off Villa Road. (FOX Carolina/ 4/17/17)

Scene of incident at Lakeside Place Apartments off Villa Road. (FOX Carolina/ 4/17/17)

Scene of incident at Lakeside Place Apartments off Villa Road. (FOX Carolina/ 4/17/17)

Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of a Greenville apartment complex early Monday morning.

According to officers, a witness called and said someone drove through Lakeside Place Apartments on Villa Road and fired a few shots.

No victims were located but police did find some shell casings from gunfire on the ground.

Police later found a few bullets in the siding and brick of one of the buildings but said the bullets did not penetrate the walls.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Officers cleared the scene around 1 a.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.